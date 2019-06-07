2 local men face drug charges in Portage County concert crackdown

Two people from the Valley were arrested in Portage County on drug charges prior to a concert at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, several people were arrested last week during the Badfish concert at the park in Garrettsville.

Jason White, 22, of Niles, and Kameron Kren, 22, of Warren, were arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges.

Police say they seized hash, marijuana, LSD, ketamine and hash liquid from the two men.

Police also say several drugs were found during traffic stops along Routes 282 and 303.

Another music festival is planned at the park this weekend and police will be conducting traffic stops during that event as well.