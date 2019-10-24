2 killed when suspect crashes into SUV during I-90 high-speed chase

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW FOX 8) – Two people were killed during a high-speed police chase and subsequent crash in Cleveland Thursday.

It happened about 12 a.m. along I-90 east near the Euclid Avenue exit.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Vernon Hayes, Jr., of Cleveland, for speeding when he took off.

A pursuit ensued, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour. As Hayes approached the Euclid Avenue exit, he did a U-turn in the middle of the highway and began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

After traveling about 100 yards, Hayes hit an SUV head-on.

Marvelous Henderson, 37, of Warrensville Heights, was driving the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pontiac Hayes was driving burst into flames. He was rescued and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Troopers say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.