WOLF CREEK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man was arrested during a routine traffic stop when an officer discovered two kilograms of cocaine, over 100 pounds of marijuana and other drugs in the suspect’s vehicle, according to a report.

Robert Paul Holibaugh, 63, was arrested around 3 p.m. Monday after a traffic stop revealed two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of ketamine, 111 pounds of marijuana and 790 boxes of THC vape cartridges, according to a criminal complaint.

Holibaugh was pulled on Interstate 80 eastbound in Wolf Creek Township in Mercer County.

A police report states Holibaugh was charged with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned on Tuesday, and his bail was set at $500,000.