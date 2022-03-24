STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people facing animal cruelty charges in Struthers are now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Jamie Burk and Joseph Angelo were booked into the jail Thursday.

The two were indicted last week on two counts of cruelty to companion animals, stemming from an investigation earlier this year.

Officers and a Mahoning County humane agent who went to a home on Frank Street on January 27 reported finding children and dogs living in poor conditions. They had been called there to investigate after the death of a dog that appeared to be malnourished.

Police reported finding squalid conditions inside the home with trash, food and debris strewn about.

Officers added they found two dog cages in a room, with one dog inside a cage and another dog barricaded inside a closet in a bedroom. They also found mattresses on the floor in the rooms with garbage strewn about, the report stated.

Humane agents removed seven dogs, one cat and a gecko from the house.

Police also reported that six children were living there.

Burk and Deangelo are scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas for their arraignments Tuesday.