2 inmates escape from Columbiana County jail

The inmates were discovered missing at 7 a.m. Monday

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two inmates who walked away from a minimum security area of the county jail near Lisbon.

Michael Hover, 28, of Salem, and Anthony Wagoner, 38, of East Liverpool, escaped by breaking a window in a shower area. They then cut through the security fence and crawled out.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday but weren’t reported missing until 7 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office said they’re not considering them to be armed and dangerous.

A private company runs the jail for the county.