YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fight broke out Monday inside a gas station in Youngstown, injuring two people.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Canfield Road at Ohio Gas Mart.

Youngstown Police say the fight broke out because the two men did not like each other.

The fight made its way into the bathroom where the men broke a porcelain sink, causing both men to sustain injuries.

One man was treated at the hospital, the other was treated on the scene.