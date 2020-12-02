2 injured in Vienna Twp. crash

The accident happened about 4:52 p.m. on Warner Road

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were injured Tuesday after a pickup truck and SUV crashed in Vienna Township.

The accident happened about 4:52 p.m. on Warner Road.

Crews had to use the “jaws of life” to get the driver of the pickup out of the vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep was able to get out on her own.

Firefighters say both drivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Warner Road was closed for a short time until the accident was cleaned up.

