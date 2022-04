SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were injured after a crash in Sebring on Friday afternoon.

The crash involved an SUV and a Jeep in the area of E. Ohio Avenue and N. 12th Street. It happened just before 2 p.m.

The woman in the SUV, which turned over, was flown to the hospital. The driver of the Jeep went to the hospital by ambulance.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.