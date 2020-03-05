2 injured in Mercer County crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a head-on crash in Mercer County

PINE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were injured, one seriously, in a head-on crash in Mercer County.

The accident happened about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of State Route 173 and Bell Road.

Police say 43-year-old Richard Rohrer, 43, of Grove City, was driving on State Route 173 in a Toyota Camry when he turned into the path of a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Basil Hoffman, 34, of Cochranton.

Both men were injured in the crash. Police say Rohrer’s injuries were serious.

Rohrer was cited in the crash and was driving on a suspended license, according to the police report.