2 injured in Lowellville crash

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were injured in a crash Thursday in Lowellville.
The crash happened on US-224 near Countryside Farm Market.
A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Kia were traveling east when the truck attempted to pass cars on the right as the Kia was making a left turn into Country Farms.
Two people in the Kia suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.
