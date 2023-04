YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Youngstown’s West Side.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday night on Steel Street, right in front of Cedars West End bar.

Police told First News the driver of a white Mustang crashed into an SUV as it was turning left.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.