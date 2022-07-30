GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two crashes Saturday afternoon in Trumbull County delayed traffic along a portion of Interstate 80.

Both crashes happened on I-80 westbound in the area of Salt Springs Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman in a white Cadillac traveling west on I-80 when she started merging and collided with a brown SUV.

Shortly after that, a blue car crashed into an SUV.

A woman in the blue car was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, and a man in the SUV was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Both injuries were said to be minor, according to Highway Patrol.

The road was blocked for a short time but reopened by 1:15 p.m.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.