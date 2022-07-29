YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people have been injured in an accident at Division Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The crash happened at about 12:55 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics were tending to one person outside of the car who is lying on the street. Another person has been taken by ambulance to St Elizabeth Health Center.

Two cars were involved, but it is not clear yet what direction they were going when they collided.

The Liberty Fire Department assisted because there were not enough ambulances available.