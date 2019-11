BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was also a two car accident at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on Midlothian Boulevard in front of Schwebel’s.

Two men, one from each car, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The state trooper on the scene said it appeared one car was turning left into Schwebel’s on a green light when it collided with another car headed east on Midlothian.