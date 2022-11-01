YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were injured and a dog is missing following a two-vehicle crash just before noon Tuesday on the East Side.

Police said a car going west on Nelson Avenue collided with a pickup truck going south on Jacobs Road.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car told police that her brakes failed right before the collision.

There were two dogs in the car. One dog ran away and can not be found. Firefighters are watching the other dog until a relative of the driver can pick it up.