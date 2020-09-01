2 injured after crash involving motorcycle, car in Goshen Twp.

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two people on a motorcycle were injured after a crash in Goshen Township on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around noon at the intersection of state routes 534 and 14.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1997 Dodge Ram driven by 78-year-old Robert Woods, of Salem, failed to yield at a stop sign, hitting a 2005 Harley Davidson Electra Glide.
Travis Steele, 46, of Kent, and Wendy Ironcloud, 59, of Garrettsville, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Investigators said Steele had minor injuries. A helicopter transported Ironcloud to Cleveland for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
More stories from WKBN.com: