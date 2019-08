Police say it happened near Orangeville and Evergreen Road

WEST SALEM TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville police and the West Salem Fire Department were called to an accident involving a car and a garbage truck.

The police department posted on their Facebook page on Monday, saying the accident happened near Orangeville and Evergreen roads in West Salem Township.

They say two people were injured in the crash. One person was taken to a hospital and another was treated at the scene.