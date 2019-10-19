2 injured after apartment catches fire near Sharon Hotdog Shop

Additional fire departments were called in to help extinguish the heavy, black smoke

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – One of eight apartments in an apartment complex in Sharon caught on fire Saturday slightly after 1 p.m.

The complex is in the 100 block of W. State Street, next to the Sharon Hotdog Shop.

The fire reportedly started in a bedroom.

Additional fire departments were called in to help extinguish the heavy, black smoke. They were able to minimize the damage by quickly putting out the fire.

When officials arrived, only one apartment was still occupied that needed to be evacuated. Everyone ended up making it out.

One person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another had a severe burn to his hand.

“We’ve contacted American Red Cross to assist them but roughly, there’s about 12 people that are displaced right now,” said Sharon Fire Chief Robert Fiscus.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.