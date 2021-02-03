2 indicted in Warren child endangering case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman were indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury Wednesday on charges of felonious assault and child endangering.

Canchata Allgood and James Jethroe are facing charges following a December 2020 investigation of circumstances inside a house in the 200 block of Austin Avenue NW.

According to the police report, a man said his son was staying at the home where Allgood lives.

Allgood is the child’s mother.

He said other family members told him the 4-year-old boy was covered in bruises, not being fed and was being kept in the basement.

When officers got there to check on the child, they said the mother refused to let them in.

Police said the father then had officers listen to a conversation with another family member in which the family member claimed the suspect has cameras in the house to alert her when the child is trying to come upstairs from the basement. The family member said the suspect would beat the child if he came upstairs to get food, according to the report.

Officers called Children Services to report the incident and began an investigation.