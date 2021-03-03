2 indicted in Niles ‘date’ burglary

Four people were implicated in the case

Two people are in custody and two people are wanted in connection to a burglary in Niles.

Left to right: Shane Hall, Dakota Phillips, Kylee Ginnicks

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of four people charged in a Niles burglary were indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on Wednesday.

Kylee Rae Ann Ginnicks, 18, of Warren, and Dakota Phillips, 21, of Southington, are charged with aggravated burglary, robbery and kidnapping.

Another suspect, 18-year-old Shane Austin Lee Hall, of Warren, is wanted on charges of aggravated burglary. A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The charges stem from a January 5 incident where a man told police that two women came over to his house under the guise of a date. He said they let Phillips and Hall inside and they robbed him.

The victim said the suspects had a crowbar and a Taser.

A juvenile suspect was also arrested in the case.

