PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – One man was sentenced and another man pleaded guilty in connection to unrelated federal cases out of Mercer County.

Le’Var Brown, 33, formerly of Sharon and now living in Eastman, Georgia, was sentenced Wednesday to 57 months in prison on firearms charges. He was also ordered to serve three years of parole following his release.

Investigators say Brown had three guns inside his Sharon home on Oct 1, 2021, and at his girlfriend’s house, which is also in Sharon.

Brown is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 drug trafficking conviction.

In an unrelated case, Romonda Oatis, 48, of Farrell, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Oatis’s case was part of a sting that sought to shut down a drug ring with ties to the Mexican Cartel. Thirteen other defendants are part of that case.

Earlier this week, Michael Talbert, of Farrell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to the drug investigation.