2 in jail, 2 wanted in Niles burglary

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are in custody and two people are wanted in connection to a burglary in Niles.

Police on Thursday said the following are charged with aggravated burglary in connection with an incident that happened on Jan. 5. No other details about the crime were released.

Shane Austin Lee Hall, 18, of Warren

Kylee Rae Ann Ginnicks, 18, of Warren

Dakota Allen Phillips, 21, of Southington

A juvenile suspect that has not been named

Phillips is in the Trumbull County Jail on a $200,000 bond. The juvenile suspect is also in custody at the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center.

Police are still looking for Hall and Ginnicks.