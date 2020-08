The Vienna Fire Department said the accident happened on State Route 11 Tuesday night

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – First responders were called to a rollover crash in Vienna Township Tuesday night.

The Vienna Fire Department said the one-vehicle accident happened at 10:27 p.m. on State Route 11.

With help from Howland first responders, they were able to take two men to the hospital.

The men were hurt, but are expected to be OK.

Officials did not say what caused the crash.

Source: Vienna Fire Department

Source: Vienna Fire Department

More stories from WKBN.com: