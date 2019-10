Troopers say a vehicle hit a bridge overpass in the area of Mahoning Avenue

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were hurt in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Austintown Friday.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, near mile marker 221.

Troopers say a vehicle hit a bridge overpass in the area of Mahoning Avenue.

Two people were trapped in a vehicle.

The eastbound lanes were shut down as crews worked to clean up the accident. Traffic was backed up for several miles. The road has since reopened.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.