2 hurt in Lawrence County head-on crash

NEW BEAVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were hurt in a crash in Lawrence County Thursday.

According to police, the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. on State Route 168 in New Beaver Borough, just south of Cosgrove Road.

Police say a 55-year-old woman from New Castle was driving south on 168 when she tried to avoid hitting an 18-year-old driver from New Galilee, who was headed north.

The two cars crashed head-on.

Both drivers were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

According to the police report, the 55-year-old driver was seriously hurt. The 18-year-old driver was also hurt.