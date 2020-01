The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Tod Avenue

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were hurt, and a driver is facing OVI charges after a head-on crash in Warren Township Tuesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car went left of center on Tod Avenue, near Dover Ave. SW, hitting another oncoming vehicle.

The accident happened just after 10 p.m.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car that went left of center was charged with OVI.