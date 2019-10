Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Boardman Wednesday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Boardman Wednesday.

The accident happened about 6:50 a.m. on E. Western Reserve Road at Interstate 680.

Troopers say the driver of a Toyota went left of center and hit another vehicle head-on. Both male drivers were injured.

The westbound lane was closed for about 45 minutes as crews worked to clear the accident. The road has since reopened.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.