HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

It happened around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday at the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and US Route 62.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), an 80-year-old Youngstown man was partially ejected from his vehicle when he drove into the path of a car driven by a 28-year-old Youngstown woman.

The release says the man was exiting the I-80 eastbound ramp when he pulled out in front of the woman, causing her to run into his vehicle.

The man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

OSHP is still investigating the accident.