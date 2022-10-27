GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a reported ATV crash in Girard over the weekend.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to W. Liberty Street, where crews were treating two female patients. According to the report, they were reportedly on an ATV that was traveling at a fast speed down W. Liberty Street, toward the railroad tracks. The report states that the ATV was hit by a train that was coming down the tracks.

The victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where one was in an operating room and the other was listed in stable condition on Saturday night.

Police were investigating the crash.