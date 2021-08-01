2 hospitalized after being struck by car in Mercer

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Two brothers are sent to the hospital after they were struck by a car in Mercer.

The two men were fishing at the edge of a creek near Franklin Road when a driver crossed over US Highway 19 and struck them just after midnight Sunday.

The impact of the car hitting them sent them both across the creek.

According to PSP, both men were taken to the hospital. One brother was taken to Grove City Hospital for minor injuries, but the other was life flighted to St. Elizabeth’s in critical condition. He is now in stable condition.

The car was stuck in the creek. Butler County crews did reconstruction on the car before they had to tow the car out of the water.

The driver is in custody and charged with DUI and aggravated assault DUI, according to PSP.