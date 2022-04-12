GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City police arrested two people from New York who they say defrauded local businesses.

Police say Reymond Orozco-Valdez, 25, and Dalrovi Valerio-Lopez, 25, both of Bronx, NY, stole a total of $10,708 from PA Skills Machines and Leisure Time Laundry. Police said the two defrauded the businesses on multiple occasions.

Police arrested the suspects on April 6 on charges of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, computer trespass, firearms without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were booked into the Mercer County Jail.