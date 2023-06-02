WASHINGTON (WKBN) — A man and a woman from New Castle, Pa., pleaded guilty Friday in federal court for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot.

Philip Vogel and Debra Maimone, no ages given, each pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court of Columbia before U.S. Judge Randolph D. Moss to a single count of theft or embezzlement of government property.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 25 before Judge Moss. Both remain free on bond until their sentencing.

A criminal complaint against the pair was filed March 12, 2021, and a bill of information was then filed April 7.

A bill of information typically means a defendant has agreed to plead guilty and will skip an indictment.

The two are accused of entering the Capitol Building Jan. 6, 2021, during the unrest following supporters of former President Donald Trump who were protesting the Senate’s certification of results from the Electoral College declaring President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The two are accused of picking up a pair of gas masks discarded by law enforcement personnel outside the Senate Gallery. Court records show the value of each gas mask is $260.

As the two were there, an unidentified rioter gave Maimone a third gas mask as well as an unidentified item and she placed in a backpack she was wearing, a statement of offense for Vogel that was filed today said.

The two also entered the Senate Gallery later and took a bag that had two hoods inside them that are designed to protect the wearer from chemical or biological attack, the statement said. Those are vauled at $249 each, the statement said.

The two also rummaged through a bag marked “Police” and took other items, the statement said.

The two were seen on surveillance video and also filmed themselves on cell phones while they were inside.