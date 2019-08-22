2 former Sharon police officers facing criminal charges

The former officers facing charges were identified as Matthew Paul Lehman and Kaillie Marshall

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County’s district attorney has filed criminal charges against two former Sharon police officers.

The former officers facing charges were identified as Matthew Paul Lehman and Kaillie Marshall.

Lehman is charged with obstructing law and unsworn falsification to law enforcement, according to court records.

Marshall is charged with simple assault, unsworn falsification to authorities, unlawful duplication and computer trespass, according to court records.

District Attorney Peter Acker said Lehman is accused of falsifying a police report concerning the theft of his police-issued service weapon and duty belt, which he submitted in May 2018.

Acker said Marshall also lied to police in regard to that investigation, saying she was not at Lehman’s home when his weapon and duty belt were stolen.

Acker said Marshall also accessed the Sharon Police Department’s computer system without authorization 11 times, printing the theft report and documents related to the stolen weapon, giving them to Lehman.

That weapon was eventually recovered, although the theft investigation is ongoing.

Marshall’s assault charge stems from an incident in November 2018. Acker said Marshall punched Lehman in the face, causing a black eye and bruises.

Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile said upon discovering potential criminal wrongdoing, the police department worked with the District Attorney’s Office in regard to the charges.

Further information hasn’t been released by investigators yet.

Hired in 2017, Marshall was Sharon’s second female police officer in the department’s history.