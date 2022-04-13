HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are facing charges after police say they were caught taking items from an unoccupied house.

According to a police report, officers were called about 11 a.m. Tuesday to a house in the 5900 block of Chestnut Ridge Road SE.

When officers got there, they found a van in the driveway with three people inside, later identified as Albert King, 37, of Masury, Matthew Smith, 37, of Sharon, and a woman who was arrested at the time but not charged, according to court records.

Officers said they found items from the home in the van including ammunition, saddles and other items.

Officers said Smith told them they thought the house was in foreclosure and that the owners were deceased. However, the officers told him that did not give him permission to come on private property.

The owner of the house was not living there at the time and was contacted about the theft.

Smith is charged with breaking and entering and King is charged with complicity to breaking and entering and also for an outstanding warrant from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Wednesday when bond was set at $5,000. Both were ordered not to return to the Chestnut Ridge property.