2 face drug trafficking charges following Bazetta Twp. traffic stop

Police say the vehicle the couple was in had fictitious plates

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Bazetta Township.

According to police, an officer on patrol Wednesday at about 8:50 p.m. near Millennium Boulevard randomly ran a license plate on a vehicle and discovered that the registration came back for a Chevrolet, not the GMC that the plates were on.

A traffic stop was conducted and the passenger, later identified as 39-year-old Allan Detweiler, told police that he owned the GMC. He said the plates were from an old vehicle and that he never got the GMC registered in his name.

Further investigation uncovered several rounds of .22 caliber ammunition in the vehicle along with a gray box that contained suspected methamphetamine and heroin, according to the police report.

Pipes and a butane lighter were also seized.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Kathryn Burnett.

Due to the large amount of drugs found in the car, both Detweiler and Burnett were arrested on drug trafficking charges.