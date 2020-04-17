2 face charges after stabbing in Warren

Witnesses say the fight started over a driver speeding down the road

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Warren men are facing charges after a man said he cut another man with a knife in self-defense.

According to a police report, officers were called about 8:20 p.m. Thursday to 1600 block of Ogden Avenue on reports of a man wielding a knife.

Police talked to a man, later identified as 38-year-old Eric York, who had a cut on his chest. York told officers that the man who stabbed him was at another house on the street.

Officers went a couple of houses down where they discovered a man who said he cut York in self-defense and had video proof.

The man said he was stopped in the road by 31-year-old Christopher Rivera, who began threatening him. Witnesses said Rivera was angry with the man because they said he was speeding down the road where children were playing.

The man said he had is 5-month old son in the car and started videotaping as Rivera retrieved a wrench from his work saying, “I’ll beat you like a man.”

The man said he stepped out of the car, holding a small pocket knife when he was blindsided by York, who kicked him in the head from behind.

The man said he swung around and cut York with the knife.

Officers viewed the man’s video and surveillance video in the neighborhood that showed the altercation and determined that York and Rivera were the aggressors.

York was treated at St. Joeseph Hospital for a cut on his chest and then booked into the Trumbull County Jail on felonious assault charges.

Rivera was arrested for aggravated menacing.