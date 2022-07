COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — A First News viewer captured a great shot from a trail camera early Tuesday morning.

Mary Ann Theisler from Coitsville sent in a picture where you can see two deer on standing upright on their hind legs.

Courtesy: Mary Ann Theisler

Theisler described it as looking like a ‘heated discussion.’

If you have any pictures you’d like to share click here.