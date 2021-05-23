2 dead, at least 3 others injured in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block on Salt Springs Road that killed two people and wounded at least three others.

There was an argument at a bar in the area prior to the shooting.

There is a heavy police presence as officers from Austintown and Mill Creek MetroParls are assisting police.

There is a large amount of evidence markers stretching from a parking lot two doors down from the Torch Club Bar & Grill to in front of the bar itself.

There is also a fatal crash down the street from the shooting — at Salt Springs Road and Greenwood Street — though it’s unknown at this time if they’re connected. One person killed was killed in that crash, and one person was injured.

