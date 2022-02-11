WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are charged in connection to a cellphone robbery in Warren last month.

Moesha Parks, 25, of Warren and Marquis Gary, 24, also of Warren, are facing charges of robbery in connection with the Jan. 25 incident.

According to a police report, two people went to Circle K on North Park Avenue to sell a couple of iPhones to a man they met on social media.

One of the sellers handed the would-be buyer one of the cellphones and began explaining how to transfer data. The buyer then asked for the second phone. As the seller was handing the phone over, the woman who was driving the car put it in gear and took off, dragging the seller through the parking lot, according to the police report.

Warrants were later issued for Parks and Gary. Gary was arrested Feb. 7 and Parks was arrested Feb. 11. Parks was immediately arraigned Friday and pleaded not guilty. Gary was arraigned Feb. 8. Both are due back in court Feb. 15.