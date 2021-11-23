2 charged following chase in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Monday arrested two women following a chase where the car drove over landscape boulders before coming to a stop.

Mellissa Pratt, 32, of Niles, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth degree felony.

Savannah Gilmer, 23, of Boardman, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and released on a summons to appear in court.

The two were arrested following a chase about 9:30 p.m. that began on 12th Street when an officer tried to pull over a car for speeding that Pratt was driving.

Reports said Pratt pulled into a nearby parking lot and the officer followed her in and tried to block her car. However, Pratt went around the officer and drove out of the lot, east on Tenney Avenue, passing several other vehicles before coming to Pin Oak Place.

On Pin Oak Place, the car drove over several landscaping boulders which helped to stop the car. Pratt was ordered out at gunpoint, reports said, and Gilmer was a passenger.

Reports said Pratt told police she has a warrant from another department as well as several open suspensions on her license.

Gilmer smelled heavily of marijuana and at the police department, she took a bag of marijuana out of her buttocks, reports said. She also had $645 cash, reports said.