2 charged after police report ‘filthy’ conditions at Warren home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and a woman are facing child endangering charges after police were called to a home on Homewood Avenue for a disturbance.

According to a police report, Brittany Spitler, 33, and Jacob Ansel, 36, were arguing over $120 that Ansel accused Spitler of taking.

Police noted in the report that they had been called to the house twice that day already. The report states that someone called police again after witnessing Spitler and Ansel screaming and throwing things at one another.

Police reported that the home was filthy, and there were drug items in the home as well as crack cocaine. Police also reported that there were two children under the age of 2 in the home.

Children Services was contacted, and the children were given to a family member.

Spitler and Ansel pleaded not guilty to the charges, and they’re scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

They were ordered to have no contact with the children unless approved by Trumbull County Children Services.