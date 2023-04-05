YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman woman and a 17-year-old girl were arrested Tuesday on felonious assault charges after an argument in the street that drew a large crowd.

Police were called about 4:35 p.m. to the 100 block of Hilton Avenue, and when they arrived, they found a crowd of about 50 people in the street and the teenager wielding a bat on the sidewalk.

Across the street, Quinche Stokes, 24, was shouting at the teenager to stop hitting her car with the bat, reports said.

The teenager put the bat down after the officer pulled his stun weapon, reports said.

Witnesses told police that earlier in the day, Stokes and the teenager argued, and when the teenager was driving, Stokes rammed her car and another car as well on East Avondale.

Stokes’ car has heavy damage, reports said.

Reports also said Stokes told police that the teenager had damaged her car earlier in the day in Boardman.

Stokes was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court. The teenager was taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center. Her case will be heard in juvenile court.