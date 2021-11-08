2 chaplains sworn in to Liberty police

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Two civilian chaplains were officially sworn into the Liberty Township Police Department during their trustees meeting Monday night.

“It’s great to have two individuals that commit themselves to our organization,” said Liberty police chief Toby Meloro.

Pastors Patrick Mitchell and Michael Constantino have been officially sworn in as chaplains of the Liberty Township Police Department.

“People will forget what you say, people will forget what you did but people will never forget how you made them feel,” Meloro said.

Mitchell and Constantino have been volunteering for about three years as chaplains and will continue as volunteers, but they now have official Liberty Township Police Department badges.

“It’s a great honor and a great privilege for me, this is another way that they’re demonstrating unity, but not really in a way that we might see visibly,” Constantino said.

Mitchell said the difficult aspects and the challenging aspects of the position go hand-in-hand.

“You often engage and interact with people at some of their lowest points. You don’t often come alongside people at the high points a lot, oftentimes it’s at the low points, but that can also be one of the most rewarding things,” Mitchell said.

Meloro said it’s not about religion, it’s about community and having someone there that’s willing to listen.

“They’re volunteering their time, so they’re doing this because they want to be part of the community. They want to work with the community, they want to get involved in things, it just makes our jobs that much easier,” Meloro said.

Meloro wanted to swear them in to give a sense of belonging to their organization and said they need to be recognized for the good they do.