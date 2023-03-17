NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters say two separate cars drove into two separate buildings in Newton Falls early Friday evening.

The accidents happened on West Broad Street around 5 p.m.

The buildings are located across from each other. One of the buildings is next door to a structure that was hit by a vehicle last year.

At least one of the buildings has significant damage.

One of the drivers has been charged with failure to control and OVI.

Check back here for more updates on this developing story.