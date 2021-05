It happened at the Intersection of Connecticut and North Hazelwood Avenues just after 2 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two car crash forced one car to slam into a house in Youngstown’s west side.

It happened at the Intersection of Connecticut and North Hazelwood Avenues just after 2 a.m.

An SUV struck another car, sending it into a house.

The SUV suffered extensive front end damage.

Both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene.

One of the drivers took off, leaving the scene.

No one was hurt. The crash is under investigation.