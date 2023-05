AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-car crash in Austintown this afternoon sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

The image above was the scene around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Mahoning Avenue, which left traffic backed up for a bit.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one of the cars went over the lane crashing into the other car.

Both individuals are expected to be OK.