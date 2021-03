Police said one driver collided with a parked car, resulting in one of the vehicles ending up inside the nearby building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Youngstown Police are investigating after they say a driver hit a parked car and slammed into a local business.

It happened Sunday morning around 8:30 at 2841 Market Street.

According to officers at the scene, no one was there when emergency crews arrived.

There is extensive damage to the front portion of the building.

