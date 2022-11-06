YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday.

Police on the scene said a SUV on Westbound Service Road ran a red light at the Belmont Avenue intersection and was t-boned by a car on Belmont.

The SUV then rolled, trapping the driver inside.

Youngstown Fire Department helped the driver out and he denied treatment.

People in the car were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The accident was cleaned up at around 8:30 p.m.