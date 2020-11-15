2 brothers use family recipe to go into business

It's called Tea Infusions, and it's hitting the shelves of some local grocery stores

(WKBN) – Two brothers from the Valley are turning a family recipe into a business. It’s called Tea Infusions, and it’s hitting the shelves of some local grocery stores.

“Me and my brother, we’re best friends. We do everything together,” said co-founder Armon Nasseri.

Armon and Irvin Nasseri are brothers from a tight-knit family from Trumbull County.

“We utilized our own family recipe that our parents created. We saw it helped them. The benefits have helped us as well,” said Armon.

Together, they’re hoping to spread a little calm during these unusual times.

“We saw this beverage offer relaxation and smiles to our parents, and it was something we just grew up on really,” said Armon.

Tea Infusions started brewing tea for customers three months ago, and it’s now in 18 stores in Ohio and New York.

Armon says they hope to keep expanding.

“Soon we’ll be venturing into the unsweetened flavor. We’ll do more flavors after that,” said Armon.

He hopes to open a cafe and maybe even a clothing line, but spreading happiness is a priority.

“Our slogan is take a sip of relaxation. We want to hone in on that we captured a feeling with this bottle. We’re not selling a product, we’re selling a feeling. Every time you take a sip of this, it’s relaxation. It’s euphoria. It’s bliss,” said Armon.

This weekend, the brothers brewed about 500 bottles. It took about five hours, but it’s more a labor of love.

“For me to be able to come up with something to help people with my best friend is monumental,” said Armon. “It’s amazing to me.”