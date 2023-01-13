YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two big-name music acts are coming to downtown Youngstown in the next few months.

Legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper will be at the Covelli Centre April 29. It’s part of the “Too Close for Comfort Tour.”

Presale tickets go on sale Jan. 19 with the password POISON. Regular ticket sales begin Jan. 20.

Parker McCollum with Kameron Marlowe will play at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on June 22. Presale tickets go on sale Jan. 19 with the password ELBow. Regular tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased through Ticketmaster and at the Southwoods Health Box Office.